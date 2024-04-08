Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 19 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8.30pm April 2 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock Bypass carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via minor road through Longrock.
• A30, from 8.30pm April 2 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Longrock Bypass carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via minor road through Longrock.
• A30, from 7.30pm February 12 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock Bypass lane closure for resurfacing.
• A30, from 11am February 12 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Longrock Bypass lane closure for resurfacing.
• A38, from 7pm April 2 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 7pm January 21 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Two Bridges exit and entry slip road closures for South West Water works. Picnic site and toilets will be closed, exit slip diversion via A30 westbound to Plusha, B3257 and minor road to Lewannick, entry slip diversion via minor roads to Plusha. Traffic wanting to travel eastbound, on the A30 will be diverted via Fivelanes.
• A30, from 7pm March 10 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Lewannick exit slip road closure for South West Water works, diversion via A30 westbound to Plusha, B3257 and minor road to Lewannick.
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 6am June 9 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am June 9 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm April 8 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) carriageway closures for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
• A38, from 8pm April 8 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Doublebois traffic signals for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm April 9 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Launceston to Tavistock Road lane closure for barrier repair.
• A30, from 8pm April 12 to 4am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Goss Moor lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm April 12 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
• A38, from 6am to 9am on April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Two Waters Foot traffic signals for BT works.
• A38, from 7pm April 16 to 6am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Tideford traffic signals for horticultural works.
• A30, from 11.50pm April 20 to 9.50am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Lands End Roundabout used by GWR Railway Replacement Buses on Penzance to St. Erth route.
• A38, from 7pm April 22 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 8pm April 22 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) carriageway closures for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.