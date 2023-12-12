Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm December 10 to 6am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth Roundabout to Loggans Roundabout, traffic lights in place for pothole repairs.
• A30, from 7pm December 8 to 6am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via Blackwater, A3075 and B3285, westbound, diversion via B3285, A3075, Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 6am March 23 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm December 11 to 5am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Notterbridge to Landrake two-way signals for sign erection.
• A30, from 7pm December 12 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Treswithian to Loggans Moor carriageway closed for carriageway surfacing works. Diversion via minor road through Connor Downs.
• A38, from 10am to 4pm on December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carminow lane narrowing for electrical works.
• A30, from 7pm December 13 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Scorrier to Chiverton Cross carriageway closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via B3277.
• A30, from 8pm December 13 to 3am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Tolvaddon lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 9pm December 13 to 5am December 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Callywith to Carminow Cross carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via A38 to Turfdown Roundabout, u-turn back to A30.
• A38, from 7pm December 14 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop to Moorswater carriageway closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A390 and B3254.
• A30, from 7pm to 11.59pm on December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Bodmin Bypass between Carminow and Callywith, carriageway closure for BT works, diversion via A38.
• A30, from 8pm December 14 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas traffic signals and convoy working for signing works.
• A30, from 7pm December 15 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carminow Cross exit slip road closed for carriageway surfacing works. Diversion via A30 eastbound to Cardinham and return to Callywith exit.
• A30, from 8pm December 15 to 6am December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Highgate to Mitchell carriageway closure and convoy working for road markings, diversion via A39, A392, A3058 and A3076.
• A38, from 8pm December 18 to 5am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Notter Bridge to Carkeel two-way signals for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.