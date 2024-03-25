“WITH time and positivity we can get so much done!”
This is the rallying call from Pete Gadd, Calstock Parish Council’s new outside services manager.
He and the council are encouraging people from any of the different villages and hamlets to get in touch about areas that need a spruce up, and if they’re willing to volunteer.
A lot of good things have been achieved recently, says Pete. Down on the Quay at Calstock the Shamrock pirate ship play area is being refurbished, and new turf has been laid on the village green with support from Calstock in Bloom. Five volunteers were “up to their elbows in mud” not long ago improving the moorings and giving the quayside a general clean up.
“We really are fortunate with the volunteers we’ve already worked with,” says the council.
“We have several projects up and running and are keen to expand our work with all the villages.”
Calstock Parish Council looks after a wide geographical area with a large variety of outdoor spaces.
Part of Pete’s role will be to provide structure and support for projects already going on. When groups provide the manpower, the council can often assist.
“If people are willing to give their time, we can get so much done around the parish. Generally labour is the biggest part of most projects,” he says. “Time, inclination and positivity are often what’s needed more than specific skills.”
Pete is spending time at the moment with each of the ward councillors and wants to hear from local people.
“We want to continue with environmental projects such as planting trees and potentially do more, like turning wasteland areas into something more organised that works better with nature.
“But there’s also general maintenance and tidying up, like litter picking, weeding and pruning.
“Once we’ve got volunteer groups established in each place, we can go with ward-led projects that will enhance where people live.
“We just want to engage with people really and raise our visibility , and work with more people from all the different parts of the parish.”