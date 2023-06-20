Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm June 16 to 6am June 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via Blackwater, A3075 and B3285, westbound, diversion via B3285, A3075, Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A30, from 8pm June 12 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross roundabout lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, April 2 to 11pm October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth used by GWR Railway Replacement Buses on St Erth to St Ives route.
• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am December 16 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm June 19 to 7am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Canon's Town traffic signals for South West Water works.
• A30, from 7pm June 19 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Mitchell to Summercourt lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Highgate Hill entry slip road closure for horticultural works, diversion via A30 westbound to Fraddon.
• A30, from 8pm June 20 to 5am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions St Erth to Newtown two-way signals for electrical works.
• A30, from 7pm June 21 to 6am June 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Two Bridges lane closure for horticultural works. No access to lay-by.
• A30, from 8pm June 21 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 between Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm June 21 to 4am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock to Eastern Green lane closure for barrier repair.
• A30, from 8pm June 26 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross roundabout lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 7pm June 27 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas traffic signals for BT works.
• A30, from 7pm June 29 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
• A30, from 9pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Colliford Lake - lane closure for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.