Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am December 16 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm May 30 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth roundabout lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm May 30 to 4am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Fivelanes to Two Bridges - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Mitchell to Carland Cross lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 7pm May 31 to 6am June 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Treswithian entry slip road closure for horticultural works, diversion via A30 westbound to Loggans Moor roundabout.
• A30, from 7pm June 1 to 6am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers to Scorrier lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm June 1 to 4am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fraddon lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm June 2 to 6am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Scorrier to Blackwater lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Blackwater lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Kennards House exit slip signing for traffic signals on A395 for Openreach works.
• A30, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carland Cross lane closure and traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 9pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Highgate Hill to Fraddon - lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 9pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fraddon to Highgate Hill - lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Plusha to Bolventor - convoy working for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.