• A38, from 8.30pm March 17 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Twelvewoods to Turfdown carriageway closed for routine maintenance, westbound, diversion via A390, B3269, B3268 and Turfdown Road. Reverse for eastbound, light vehicles, 18T weight restriction on eastbound, A390 at Lostwithiel.