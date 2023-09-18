Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 22 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm September 15 to 6am September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via Blackwater, A3075 and B3285, westbound, diversion via B3285, A3075, Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A30, from 8pm September 3 to 6am September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell lane closures for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A38, from 7pm September 11 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon Cross to Carkeel roundabout carriageway closures for resurfacing, diversion via local road and A388.
• A38, from 8pm September 11 to 5am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel carriageway closures for maintenance works. , diversion via B3271.
• A30, from midnight, April 2 to 11pm October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth used by GWR Railway Replacement Buses on St Erth to St Ives route.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm September 18 to 6am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm September 18 to 6am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock Bypass lane closure for Cornwall Council works.
• A30, from 7.30am September 19 to 5pm September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Kennards House entry slip lane narrowing and exit slip traffic signals for Cornwall Council maintenance works.
• A30, from 8pm September 19 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers junction, Redruth lane closure for site survey.
• A30, from 8pm September 19 to 4am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Plusha to Tolpetherwin lane closure for barrier repair.
• A30, from 8pm September 20 to 5am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Bolventor - lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 7pm September 22 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Innis Downs to Bodmin carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via A389 and A38 to Callywith for A30 traffic or Carminow for A38 traffic.
• A30, from 10pm September 22 to 4am September 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Mitchell to Carland Cross carriageway closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A3058 from Summercourt, A392 and A3075 to Chiverton Cross roundabout.
• A30, from 10pm September 22 to 4am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carland Cross traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A38, from 7pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Glynn Valley traffic signals for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm September 25 to 5am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Highgate Hill - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
• A38, from 7pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm September 27 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Clicker lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 9pm September 27 to 5am September 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Callywith to Carminow Cross carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via A38 to Turfdown Roundabout, u-turn back to A30.
• A38, from 7pm September 28 to 6am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm October 2 to 4am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Canon's Town traffic signals for repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.