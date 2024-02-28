Following a number of shipwrecks in the area, on April 5 1866, the residents of Looe wrote to RNLI headquarters in London regarding the provision of a coastguard type lifeboat, or a ‘whale-boat’ for the area, their letter being received at a meeting of the RNLI committee of management on April 8. At that same meeting, the institution received the sum of £420 from Sir John Pollard-Willoughby, which he had raised from people living on Oxfordshire, with a view to providing a lifeboat, to be named ‘Oxfordshire’. And so, with the institution accepting the need for a lifeboat to be stationed at Looe, the RNLI recommended to the people of Looe, that the institution should provide a standard RNLI lifeboat.