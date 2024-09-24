FOWEY RNLI have received a special visit from fundraisers in a flashy car, hoping to raise money for charity.
On Sunday, September 22, volunteer members of Fowey RNLI welcomed the RNLI-911 2024 challenge team to Fowey lifeboat station.
Belinda and James Richardson are driving more than 8,000 miles across the UK in their challenge 911 Porsche Carrera, named Splash.
The aim of the challenge is to visit all 238 RNLI lifeboat stations situated around the whole of the UK and Ireland.
However, if that wasn’t enough of a challenge, they’re aiming to complete their journey within 911 hours.
The pair started their challenges back in 2018 with the aim of raising funds via sponsorship and donations specifically to buy a relief D class lifeboat in celebration of the RNLI's 200th Anniversary in 2024. They have so far raised over £83,000 and hope to reach their target of £110,000 by the end of the year.
Belinda is a big fan of both the RNLI and Porsche Carreras, she told the Fowey crew: “Both the Porsche 911 and the D class lifeboat first went into production in 1963. The D class is the same length and the same width as a Porsche Carrera and when we buy the relief D class lifeboat it will be given the number 911, which needed special permission from the RNLI, as it is out of the normal numbering sequences allocated to new lifeboats.”
During their visit, the Fowey lifeboat crew couldn’t resist the opportunity to get the Fowey D class lifeboat out of the boathouse for a very special photo opportunity with Splash.
During their pit-stop visit, Belinda and James presented the crew with a limited edition ‘Top Trumps’ game which they devised using facts gathered about all the RNLI lifeboat stations during their challenges. They were joined by two of their fundraising sponsors, who presented the crew with a special edition 911 challenge jigsaw puzzle.
Jayne George, RNLI director of fundraising, said: “We are so grateful to Belinda and James for taking on this huge challenge and look forward to welcoming them at all of our lifeboat stations around the coast.
“We are only able to save lives at sea thanks to the generous support of people taking on challenges like this, and we’re honoured Belinda and James have decided to raise even more money to fund a new D class inshore lifeboat.
“In 2023 alone, D class lifeboats saved 96 lives and helped 2,028 people in difficulty. Belinda and James’ 911 challenge will help continue that lifesaving legacy.”
2024 marks the RNLI’s 200th anniversary, and since it was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 142,700 lives.