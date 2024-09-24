Belinda is a big fan of both the RNLI and Porsche Carreras, she told the Fowey crew: “Both the Porsche 911 and the D class lifeboat first went into production in 1963. The D class is the same length and the same width as a Porsche Carrera and when we buy the relief D class lifeboat it will be given the number 911, which needed special permission from the RNLI, as it is out of the normal numbering sequences allocated to new lifeboats.”