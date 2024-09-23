THE Fowey all-weather lifeboat has been launched three times in three days – twice aiding boats that had broken down.
The lifeboat was launched to assist a 40ft yacht on passage between Portishead and Plymouth, with two people on board, that had made a Pan Pan call.
The yacht had suffered engine failure and was stranded in light winds three miles off Fowey on Thursday, September 19.
A lifeboat spokesperson said: “There was no response to the Pan Pan call from any other vessels in the area, so coastguards requested the lifeboat launch in order to assess the situation.
“The Fowey crew located the yacht and ascertained that the crew were tired and seasick. As the yacht was not making any progress under sail, and was not making good headway, the decision was made to tow the vessel back to safety into Fowey harbour.
“Machinery failure is the largest single cause of RNLI lifeboat call-outs. Boat owners are reminded to ensure engines are well maintained and to always carry adequate tools and spares to fix any problems that may be encountered. Plus ensure there is enough fuel on board for the outward and return journey.”
The second launch was on Friday, September 20, at 2.25am, in response to an incident in the water at Talland Bay, near Looe. However, within minutes of leaving her mooring, the lifeboat was stood down having been advised that the matter was being handled by other emergency services.
The third launch came on Saturday, September 21, when coastguards asked the lifeboat to assist a 14ft Jet boat that had broken down off Gribbin Head and was drifting onto rocks.
The spokesperson said: “The all-weather lifeboat was launched at 9.45am and the onboard XP boat was prepared for launching. On arriving at the location, the crew found that a fishing boat that was in the area had already taken the casualty vessel out of immediate danger. They handed the vessel over to the lifeboat crew who towed her back to safety in Fowey harbour. Safety advice was given to the two people onboard and Fowey Harbour Patrol towed the boat back to her mooring.”