The spokesperson said: “The all-weather lifeboat was launched at 9.45am and the onboard XP boat was prepared for launching. On arriving at the location, the crew found that a fishing boat that was in the area had already taken the casualty vessel out of immediate danger. They handed the vessel over to the lifeboat crew who towed her back to safety in Fowey harbour. Safety advice was given to the two people onboard and Fowey Harbour Patrol towed the boat back to her mooring.”