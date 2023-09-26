As Storm Agnes is set to arrive in the UK affecting large parts of the south west, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is asking those visiting the coast to be cautious.
The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning that affects large parts of the south west as heavy rain and up to 80mph winds have been forecast from midday on Wednesday lasting until Thursday morning.
The RNLI are urging those visiting the coast to exercise extreme caution, especially along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.
Henry Irvine, RNLI regional lifeguard lead in the south west, said: "The conditions forecast for the next few days pose significant risk to those visiting the coast.
"We strongly advise that you do not go in the water. The risk of rip currents will be heightened by the strong winds and big swell.
"Be aware of your surroundings whilst walking on the beach, the conditions increase the likelihood of tidal surges that could sweep you out to sea.
"If you see anyone in difficulty along the coast, never attempt a rescue yourself as you could also end up in difficulty. Always remember to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."
The following Cornish beaches are being patrolled daily by RNLI lifeguards (between 10am to 6pm) until 6pm on Sunday, October 29; Fistral, Perranporth, Porthmeor and Sennen.
Woolacombe in Devon is being patrolled every day until 6pm on Sunday, October 1, then it will operate a weekend-only lifeguard patrol. It will return to daily lifeguard patrols during the October half-term holiday (October 21 to 29).
Bantham, Tregonhawke, Praa Sands, Towan, Watergate Bay, Mawgan Porth, Porthtowan, Gwithian, Constantine, Harlyn, Polzeath, Widemouth, Croyde, Summerleaze and Le Braye (Jersey), are being patrolled only on the weekends until October 21. They will then be patrolled every day until September 29 for the duration of the half term holiday.