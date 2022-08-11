Rise in visits to A&E at Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust last month

Rise in visits to A&E at Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust last monthMore patients visited A&E at Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust last month, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 18,188 patients visited A&E at Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust in July.
That was a rise of 6% on the 17,213 visits recorded during June, but in line with the number seen in July 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2020, there were 13,473 visits to A&E departments run by Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust.
The majority of attendances last month were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises – while 33% were via major departments, with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 1% compared to June, and the same number as were seen during July 2021.
At Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust:
In July:
- 78% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
- 1,169 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 6% of patients
- Of those, 645 were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in June:
- The median time to treatment was 119 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
- Around 4% of patients left before being treated