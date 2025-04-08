THE Environment Agency is urging farmers across Devon and Cornwall who use private springs, wells or boreholes to ensure they are legally taking water from the environment.
The warning comes as farm inspectors report a significant number of unlicensed water abstractions being uncovered during routine checks.
With many farms relying heavily on their own private supplies for day-to-day operations, the agency is reminding landowners that even small-scale abstraction may require a licence – and failing to comply could lead to enforcement action.
Lisa Best, agriculture team leader for the Environment Agency in Devon and Cornwall, said: “All landowners should know how much water they are abstracting and ensure they have the relevant licence if needed.
“Abstracting water without the necessary licence or in breach of your licence conditions is an offence and could lead to enforcement action. Taking 20,000 litres of water a day is enough to wash over 100 cars. Taking more water than you are permitted could impact on other users and damage the environment.”
Anyone taking 20 m3 of water per day or over is required to have an abstraction licence. Agency farm inspectors have issued 70 actions to farmers over the past two years to install a meter to monitor how much water is being taken and apply for a licence where it is clear one is needed.
Abstraction licences have conditions on them to ensure the environment and the rights of other abstractors are protected. Agency powers enable them to regulate the use of water under existing licences and to decide whether to grant new ones. Where abstraction is damaging the environment, they also have the power to amend or revoke.
Climate change and population growth means there will be less available water with a greater demand for it. By 2050, the amount of water available could be down by 10-15%, with some rivers seeing 50-80% less water during the summer months.