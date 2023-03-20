“I believe it may have appeared after being involved in the illegal trade of rhino horns and thrown from a smuggler’s boat perhaps when approached by authorities. It doesn’t seem to have been in the water a long time as there are no sea related flora and fauna attached to it. This raises the question as to whether it has travelled in the sea from Africa or if there is active smuggling directly to the UK by sea. And perhaps begs the question as to how many other illegal objects there might be washed up on the Cornish coastline.”