AS much as we might try and pretend otherwise, it only takes a visit to the shops to remind us all that the annual behemoth of turkeys, tinsel and terrible TV is around the corner in the form of Christmas.
In Bodmin, festivities will reach a fever pitch with the return of the annual Christmas Tree festival, which will see the town’s St Petroc’s Church turned into a winter wonderland with christmas trees decorated by local groups and organisations.
St Petroc’s Church has now announced that performing in the trees will be Cornwall’s Comedy creme-de-la-creme in the form of Johnny Cowling.
The comedian and radio presenter will be entertaining the public with support from Port Isaac female vocal group, The Gulls in a one-night-only performance in the evening of Wednesday, December 11.
It is the second return to the festival of all things festive for the comedian, who performed to a sell-out crowd in 2022 with his show ‘A Cornish Christmas’ during the 22th festival held in the venue.
Tickets, costing £15 also come with a choice of pasty or sausage roll, with choices comprising a steak pasty, cheese and onion pasty, gluten free pasty, vegan pasty or a pair of sausage rolls.
A spokesperson for St Petroc’s Church said: “Following Johnny Cowling’s sell out Concert A Cornish Christmas in 2022, he returns this year to perform during our 22nd Christmas Tree Festival.
In this year’s concert, Johnny will be supported by the very talented Port Isaac female vocal group, The Gulls.
As tickets, costing £15 per person, which will include a choice of pasty are expected to sell out fast, early booking is advisable!
“There will also be a fully licensed bar and raffle. Doors Open and Licensed Bar from 6.30pm. Music starts at 7.00pm.
“Tickets can be booked online at Patronbase or by calling 01726 63513 between 9am and 8pm, seven days a week.
Alternatively, you can buy in person at the at the tourist offices in Boscawen Street in Truro, Pike Street in Liskeard, at Bodmin Town Council’s Shire Hall in Bodmin or at St Austell Rail and Bus Station.”