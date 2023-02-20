Andrew Opie, the director of food at the British Retail Consortium said: "Difficult weather conditions in the South of Europe and Northern Africa have disrupted harvest for some fruit and vegetables including tomatoes. However, retailers are adept at managing supply chain issues and are working with farmers to ensure that customers are able to access a wide range of fresh produce."Signs in a Morrisons store said that a shortage of tomatoes is set to last a couple of weeks. It read: "Availability across our tomato range has been significantly impacted by adverse weather conditions across Spain and Morocco. The current shortage is likely to improve within a couple of weeks."