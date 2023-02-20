A director at the British Retail Consortium has revealed that there could be supply shortages of some fruit and veg in supermarkets for the next few weeks.
It comes amid reports that supermarkets have struggled to stock tomatoes, strawberries and peppers due to a supply shortage.
The retail group boss said the ongoing shortages at some shops is due to weather conditions in the south of Europe and northern Africa, where the fruit and veg is grown at this time of year.
Andrew Opie, the director of food at the British Retail Consortium said: "Difficult weather conditions in the South of Europe and Northern Africa have disrupted harvest for some fruit and vegetables including tomatoes. However, retailers are adept at managing supply chain issues and are working with farmers to ensure that customers are able to access a wide range of fresh produce."Signs in a Morrisons store said that a shortage of tomatoes is set to last a couple of weeks. It read: "Availability across our tomato range has been significantly impacted by adverse weather conditions across Spain and Morocco. The current shortage is likely to improve within a couple of weeks."