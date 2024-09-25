The start of the project has also been welcomed by South East Cornwall MP Anna Gelderd (Labour), who said: “I am delighted that funding has been secured for this vital project. By restoring and enhancing coastal defences, we are preserving not only our harbour, but also our heritage for future generations. This is a significant step in protecting Polperro and our local fishing industry, reflecting the government’s commitment to supporting our rural and coastal communities and ensuring the resilience of our coastal infrastructure. I look forward to this project progressing and continuing to work with national and local government to deliver for South East Cornwall.”