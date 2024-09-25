A £2.1-million project to restore Polperro’s historic outer harbour pier gets underway this week having secured £1.4-million of funding from the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Programme.
The funding adds to £450,000 from the Environment Agency, £49,000 from the South West Regional Flood and Coastal Committee Local Levy, and £55,000 from the Polperro Harbour Trust, which is managing the project as owners of the pier.
The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall Pier – known locally as the Prince of Wales Pier – was originally constructed in 1862. It provides essential protection to Polperro’s iconic inner harbour, fishing boats and flood gate, enabling a thriving harbour economy. It also is used for mooring at low water and is popular with residents and visitors for swimming, angling and relaxation.
The pier is currently in very poor condition due to many years of storm damage and work needs to start immediately. The project will entail strengthening the existing structure and constructing a concrete jacket on the seaward faces as additional protection.
Peter Hickey, chair of the Polperro Harbour Trust, said: “The Trustees are very pleased to have secured Good Growth funding and look forward to working with all parties to a safe and successful completion of the project”.
Cllr Louis Gardner, Cornwall Council portfolio holder for economy, said: “This significant investment from the Good Growth Programme ensures the preservation of Polperro’s historic inner harbour, a cornerstone of our maritime heritage and a vital part of the local economy. By securing this funding, we're not only protecting the harbour, but also homes, businesses and the livelihoods it supports, while ensuring that future generations can enjoy this iconic landmark.”
Local Cornwall councillor Jim Candy added: “Credit needs to go to Cllr Armand Toms who was covering Polperro when our late colleague Edwina Hannaford was ill before my election in April, and Peter Hickey and the rest of the Harbour Trustees for their persistence in getting the funding package in place. I am glad that this heritage asset which protects the harbour and village from storms will be strengthened and preserved.”
The start of the project has also been welcomed by South East Cornwall MP Anna Gelderd (Labour), who said: “I am delighted that funding has been secured for this vital project. By restoring and enhancing coastal defences, we are preserving not only our harbour, but also our heritage for future generations. This is a significant step in protecting Polperro and our local fishing industry, reflecting the government’s commitment to supporting our rural and coastal communities and ensuring the resilience of our coastal infrastructure. I look forward to this project progressing and continuing to work with national and local government to deliver for South East Cornwall.”