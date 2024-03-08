A NUMBER of local residents joined together to wish a Liskeard shop tenant the very best as she steps back into retirement.
The mayor of Liskeard, Cllr Simon Cassidy, joined the chair of Liskeard Traders’ Association, Lin Moore, the chair of Liskeard Chamber of Commerce, Cllr Julian Smith, and councillors Lori Reid and Tracy Adams on Friday, March 9, to say happy retirement to Maureen Smith at the Old Ham and Huddy shop.
Maureen was one of the founding members of the Liskeard Traders’ Association and is said be to a well loved and respected member of the local business community.
Cllr Cassidy said: “It is a sad day and she will be sorely missed but we wish her all the very best and thank her for her service to our town”
The group presented Maureen with a couple of bunches of flowers in celebration.
“It is also great to hear that the Ham and Huddy Shop has already secured a new tenant who will be opening for business next week.”
The historic Ham and Huddy Shop located on Fore Street has been a watchmakers, jewellers and silversmiths and has been a shoe shop in recent years.