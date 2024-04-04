A NUMBER of local residents got involved in a huge range of hopping Easter activities over the bank holiday weekend including a colourful Easter bonnet competition.
Hosted by the Liskeard Traders’ Association, local people arrived in the town with their handmade bonnets which had been decorated in eggs, flowers, and lots more.
Linda and Tracy from the Traders’ Association explained: “After several years Liskeard Traders Association decided to bring back the popular Easter bonnet competition. It was a great turn out and welI supported.
“We would like to say a special thank you to author Lori Reid and Cllr Christina Whitty deputy mayor for doing the difficult job of judging, to Mike Allsopp Liskeard Radio for the music and commentary, Terry Whitty our photographer for the event, to Tiny Stitches for allowing us to use their shop as a hub.
“Biggest thanks has to go to all the participants that came along with their wonderful bonnets that they had made.
“The Liskeard Traders’ Association would also like to thank Paul from Liskeard library, Valerie, Emma and Paula from the community treasure chest as we all played a part throughout the day to provide a variety of activities for families over the Easter weekend.”
After the judging of the Easter bonnet competition, participants were able to take part in an Easter egg hunt hosted by the Community Treasure Chest.
The trail took children on a journey around the town where they helped ‘Treasure’ the teddy bear find her rainbow eggs.
Starting in Fore Street, the eggs were hidden in a variety of selected shops and there was a special Easter surprise at the end.
Paul Baxter from Liskeard Library said: “Liskeard Library were proud to be part of the Easter activities in Liskeard over the bank holiday weekend. Our book hunt before the Easter bonnet competition was well attended with lots of young happy smiling faces at the Library, with a great mix of book hunting, chocolate, reading and book borrowing. Well done to everyone involved around the town and we look forward to collaborating again soon.”
A spokesperson from the Community Treasure Chest added: “Community Treasure Chest CIC we’re delighted to arrange an Easter egg trail for the children of Liskeard. Treasure the teddy had lost her eggs and needed the children of Liskeard to find them.
“CTC would like to thank the Liskeard Traders Association and the participating shops that helped with the trail. The event was well attended and it was great to be part of this community event.
“Treasure also had a teddy bears picnic on Wednesday, April 3 where children were invited to join in some party games and story time and left with some Easter goodies to enjoy.”