An Openreach spokesperson said: "Engineers are working to repair damage to cabling in our network, caused by a third party, which is impacting some phone and broadband services to around 200 local homes. We're sorry for the unexpected break in service and we're treating it as a top priority. We're organising traffic management to carry out repairs safely and bringing in specialist equipment to suck mud and sludge out of our underground network. We'll have engineers on site tonight to pinpoint the damage and start next steps to replace the cable."