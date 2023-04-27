“To date, over 3,500 trees have been planted as part of this effort, with a new ‘Potager’ (vegetable garden) alongside this, modelled on the walled garden at Heligan, acting as a reservoir of rare European vegetables. Fruit and nut trees have been planted across the newly regenerated golf course and edible planting will be cultivated around the proposed lodge buildings in order that the proposed development is surrounded by, and is integrated into, this newly planted agricultural landscape. As part of this vision, the applicant seeks to cultivate a range of crops that can be grown by partner farmers and growers, and become a new range of economic crops that allows Lostwithiel to develop into a centre for the development of new food crops.