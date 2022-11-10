Remembering the Fallen
On this day we remember the Armed Forces, and their families, from Britain and the Commonwealth, the vital role played by the emergency services and those who lost their lives as a result of conflict or terrorism.
Liskeard
To recognise the start of Remembrance and the Poppy Appeal 2022, the Liskeard Royal British Legion organised the Festival of Remembrance Concert after a pause of two years due to the pandemic.
This was held on Friday, October 28 at 7pm in the Public Hall this time.
The programme consisted of items from the Liskeard Silver Band and the Polperro Fishermen’s Choir who were, and are, so supportive.
Standards were on display and a short act of worship concluded with the Last Post, National Anthem and Reveille. A fitting return to this poignant time of year.
Further important events connected to Remembrancetide will follow:
National Two-Minute Silence
This will take place outside Webb’s House at 11am on Friday, November 11, and any members of the public are invited to join the RBL in taking part or to respect that short moment of reflection if close by.
Act of Remembrance Parade and Civic Service
This will take place on Sunday, November 13, with the full parade leaving the Cattle Market at 10.15pm.
Led by the Liskeard Silver Band and Standard Bearers, RBL members and Veterans as well as Youth uniformed organisations, the parade will be also be joined by the Mayor of Liskeard and the Town Council and MP Sheryll Murray and proceed to the Cenotaph for the wreath-laying service.
The Civic Service follows at 11.15am in St Martins Church with the return March and Salute to the Cattle Market afterwards.
There will be short periods when key routes will be closed to traffic. Once again, all members of the public are most welcome to join together to pay respects for all those brave men and women who gave their lives in the cause of freedom and peace. Lest We Forget.
Poppies will be available throughout this period in various retail establishments and public places and the Poppy Appeal Organisers hope to report a very successful outcome for this worthy cause.
A branch committee meeting takes place tomorrow (Thursday) at 7.30pm.
The main thread will be the specific Remembrance events coming up which end with the Parade and Civic Act of Remembrance on Sunday, November 13, at 10.30am.
The AGM takes place on Thursday, November 17, at 7.30pm.
As always, all members are welcome to join us.
Torpoint
With style, panache and solemnity, St James Church launched this years’ annual Poppy Appeal.
Following the format of the larger National Service held at the Albert Hall, the first half saw entertainment from three local choirs – Reflections, Torpoint Lady Singers and The Rame Peninsula Male Voice Choir, following an energetic opening static drum display performed by the Corps of Drums from members of TS Ramehead Sea Cadet Corps.
The second half commenced with the marching on of a variety of Standards prior to the short Act of Remembrance. Of particular relevance was a lone Piper playing the lament, Crags of Tumbledown Mountain, as a salute to the 40th Anniversary of the Falklands Conflict.
The organiser and RBL’s Poppy Appeal organiser John Tivnan commented that although there was a lot of work required, the whole evening exceeded expectations, raising over £500 for this very worthwhile charity and so ably supported and assisted by members of the Torpoint and Rame Peninsula Lions Club.
During the course of the evening, John also reported that in the time of being the Poppy Appeal Organiser for the Torpoint and Rame Peninsula over £200,000 had been raised in support of this very worthwhile charity.
Callington
THE Callington branch of the Royal British Legion will be holding their parade on November 11.
Starting in the B&M car park in Callington at 2.30pm, the parade will then march down to the war memorial outside St Mary’s Church. This is followed by a service in the church.
There will also be a Remembrance Service taking place at St Mary’s Church on Sunday, November 13, at 3pm. All are welcome.
Those wishing to participate are requested to gather in the Town Hall, New Road from 2pm. The procession will move off at approximately 2.30pm for wreath laying at the war memorial prior to the start of the church service. Refreshments are available in the town hall after the service.
If you are a group, club, organisation or an individual wanting to order a wreath to lay at the war memorial, please get in touch with the town council on 01579 384039 or email [email protected] as soon as possible.
Linkinhorne/Rilla Mill
ALL are welcome to join representatives of the Parish Council and Year 6 pupils from Upton Cross School at a short service of Remembrance on Friday, November 11.
The service will be held at the Linkinhorne War Memorial, Upton Cross at 11am.
South Hill
A SERVICE of Remembrance will take place in South Hill on Saturday, November 12, from 2pm.
The Parish Council will lay a wreath and members have agreed to make a donation to the RBL Poppy Appeal.
Stoke Climsland
ST MELOR’S Parish Church will be the venue for a joint Service of Remembrance for churches in the Callington Cluster on Sunday, November 13, from 10.45-11.45am.
Menheniot
HANDMade poppies are being crochet, knitted and created from felt ahead of Remembrance Day in Menheniot.
The flowers will be used to decorate the Lych Gate and Village Green. Meanwhile, cakes and bakes will be on sale at the Coffee Shop in the Old School tomorrow (Thursday, November 3) in aid of Menheniot’s Poppy Appeal.
Residents are invited to gather at 10.30am on Sunday, November 13, for the Remembrance Parade which will make its way to the War Memorial at 10.45am.
Wreath laying and a two-minute silence will be followed by a service in St Lalluwy’s Church.
Dobwalls
A REMEMBRANCE Service for the parish of Dobwalls will be held in Dobwalls United Church on November 13 at 3pm.
This to be followed by wreath laying at the War Memorial at 3.45pm.
Duloe
YOUNGSTERS from Duloe Primary School will be taking part in a Remembrance Service at St Cubys Church in the village on Friday, November 11, from 2.30pm.
Polperro
POLPERRO’S Remembrance Service will be held at the War Memorial / Rowett Institute on The Coombe on Sunday, November 13, from 10.45am.
Tideford
TIDEFORD will hold its Act of Remembrance on Sunday, November 13, from 10.45 am.
Delabole
AN ACT of Remembrance will take place at 11am on Friday, November 11, at the War Memorial. A two-minute silence and wreath laying will also take place at the Memorial at 2.30pm on Remembrance Sunday, followed by a Sunday service at St John’s Church.
Launceston
GROUPS and organisations in Launceston are being invited to join this year’s parade to make it the best yet.
There will be a two-minute silence at 11am on November 11 in the Square and the Remembrance Parade will take place on Sunday, November 13.
The following arrangements have been made for this year’s Remembrance Sunday service in Launceston Town Square:
- Gather in the Castle Ground — 1015hrs
- Parade to form up on the road — 1030hrs
- Step off — 1050hrs
- Parade arrives in Square — 1054hrs
- Town council to fall in — 1056hrs
- Welcome by Branch chaplain — 1058hrs
- Last Post ahead of the silence — 1100hrs
Launceston branch Royal British Legion Parade Marshall Ed Wade-Hall said: “Everyone is invited to parade. They do not have to be invited - it’s all inclusive!”
Anyone wishing to find out more or intending to join the parade is asked to contact Mr Wade-Hall before November 11 on [email protected]
Poppy Appeal
To mark the launch of the Poppy Appeal in Launceston the ‘Garden of Remembrance’ was blessed by the Legion Chaplain Rev Mary Williamson on October 27 at the Launceston War Memorial.
Wooden crosses and Symbols of Remembrance are available from Specsavers for anyone to place.
Items are available from local retail outlets in Launceston and outlying villages. There will also be a poppy stall in Tesco foyer from November 3 to 9, and will be manned by members of the local Royal British Legion 10am to 4pm.
Poppy boxes can be found at 150 locations in and around Launceston.
Those wishing to lay a wreath during Remembrance are welcome to do so. Wreaths to be collected from Hicks & Sons during opening hours until November 12.
Bude
The Bude and Stratton Branch of the Royal British Legion have been busy preparing for this year’s Remembrance Day and Poppy Appeal.
They have several events in the lead up to their Sunday service that all are welcome to attend.
Members will be manning the marquee again opposite boots from November 7 to 12 for all things Poppy Appeal.
The branch will also be manning Morrisons daily from November 5 to 12.
Bude and Stratton Branch Secretary Sarah Mallard said: “Harry Pearce and the students from Budehaven are doing their poppy wave again this year around the monument on Shalder Hill. This will be lit up on the evenings of November 11 and 13 again by Colemans event hire as it was last year.”
Then, as in previous years, on November 11 at 11am there will be a gathering and short service in the Triangle — all welcome
Sarah added: “We will be having our usual parade and wreath laying on Remembrance Sunday at 11am along with the church service afterwards.”
Camelford
REMEMBRANCE Day commemorations in the parish of Lanteglos-By-Camelford will begin with a short parade.
Those wishing to take part in the parade should assemble at the entrance to Bowood Park Golf Club at 10.30am on Sunday, November 13. The parade will leave at 10.40am, arriving and assembling by the War Memorial in the grounds of St Julitta’s Church at around 10.50am.
Following a two-minute silence at 11am, wreaths will be laid, and at around 11.15am, a Service of Remembrance will begin, led by the Reverend Jeffrey Terry and preached by the Reverend Angela Cooper.
Kilkhampton
A WREATH-laying ceremony will take place at 10.45am on Remembrance Sunday at Kilkhampton’s War Memorial in the Top Square. This will be followed by a service in the Methodist Chapel.
Morwenstow
MORWENSTOW’S Service of Remembrance will be held at 9.30am on Sunday, November 13, in the parish church of St Morwenna and St John the Baptist.
The service will include wreath-laying on the War Memorial which is in the Church.
Chilsworthy
CHILSWORTHY Methodist Chapel will be the venue for the village’s Remembrance Service, which is to be held at 10am on Sunday, November 13.
This will be followed by the laying of wreathes on the war graves in the adjacent Methodist Burial Ground.
