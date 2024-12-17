A GROUP which specialises in connecting talent with the best opportunities across Cornwall and Devon has received high praise.
Concorde Recruitment has achieved the highly coveted REC Audited status, the highest accreditation awarded by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC).
This prestigious recognition emphasises the company’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards in legal compliance, ethical practices and industry excellence.
As a key part of The Cornwall College Group, Concorde Recruitment benefits from exceptional access to local talent and educational resources.
This enables the organisation to support vital sectors in the South West, such as; construction, engineering, education (which included early year, primary, secondary, further education and higher education), commercial and IT.
Tony Marshall, managing director, said: “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team. Their inspiring commitment to upholding the highest industry standards reinforces our reputation as a professional and trustworthy recruitment partner.”
The REC Audited accreditation ensures that Concorde Recruitment operates at the forefront of the recruitment industry, providing clients and candidates with the confidence that they are working with a partner committed to excellence.
Concorde Recruitment, part of The Cornwall College Group, has spent nearly three decades specialising in connecting talent with the best opportunities across Cornwall and Devon. Their mission is to make people’s career aspirations a reality, offering tailored support in various sectors, including education, construction, IT and more.
Concorde Recruitment specialise in matching talent with top opportunities in Cornwall and Devon, focusing on a supportive path to their ideal job. Their approach emphasises personalised advice and a strong commitment to personal success, offering both temporary and permanent roles.
For more information about Concorde Recruitment and their services, visit www.concorde-group.co.uk or email [email protected]