A NEW campaign called ‘Give all children the best start in life’ has been launched by Cornwall Council to encourage more people to think about becoming a childminder.
There are currently 180 registered childminders in Cornwall but more are needed to give parents a broader range of options when considering childcare for their little ones.
People from all walks of life can train to be a childminder. We’re looking for anyone who is passionate about working with children and has an interest in early years education.
Cllr Barbara Ellenbroek, cabinet member for children and families at Cornwall Council, said: “It is one of our priorities as a council to make Cornwall a brilliant place to be a child and grow up so making sure that families have access to the very best childcare and early years education is crucial.
“Being a childminder is not only rewarding and fun, but it also offers flexibility. You can build your own business, set your own terms, and choose where to spend each day. Children in your care can learn with you at the park, on the beach or in the woods – it’s up to you.”
Childminders offer professional home-away-from-home early education and childcare, nurturing and looking after small groups of children of different ages. They work closely with parents and carers to provide bespoke care and usually work in their own home.
Some childminders may offer wraparound childcare, which means looking after children of all ages before and after school. It can also mean looking after them during the school holidays.
Childminders are usually self-employed and run their own business.
Cllr Ellenbroek added: “You could also get grants of £600 or £1,200 to help you set up, depending on whether you register with Ofsted or a childminder agency to help you get started.
“So why not find out how to join the supportive network of childminders in Cornwall and start your journey towards a rewarding career in early years and childcare?”
For more information, text ‘childminding’ to 82228 or visit www.cornwall.gov.uk/childminding