Last year, badger vaccinations commenced in the Cober catchment area for the first time. 36 farms and smallholdings have taken part so far, with volunteers from Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s Wild Cober practical tasks group helping farmers to position and pre-bait traps for the ZSL team. Stuart Coleman, farm advisor for Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said: “We were able to expand the already established badger vaccination project into the Cober catchment, thanks to the strong relationships we’ve built with many farmers and smallholders in that area. We’ve now got a significant cluster of holdings onboard, and ZSL are getting really good numbers of badgers vaccinated and blood-tested. All the badgers that were caught in the Cober area in the first year tested negative for bTB, which is great news and it means they now should be bTB free for life!”