The world’s most successful ocean rower Angus Collins is starting a new boat build in Millbrook.
The construction of the smallest and lightest ocean rowing boat in the world began on September 1.
He has joined forces with Ian Munslow of specialist boat builder Carbonish, whose team began construction of the unique vessel from its Millbrook premises.
The specialist vessel will form part of Angus Collins’ epic new world record challenge ‘A Great British Odyssey’ set for June 2025.
Angus, who lives in Hampshire, said: “Millbrook is a special place for A Great British Odyssey - it’s where our journey begins and it's a real pinch-me moment to be here with Ian and his team as we get ready to bring the boat’s unique designs to life over the next four months. There’s no one I trust more to make our vision a reality.”
The 35-year-old endurance rower will endeavour to become the first person to row solo, non-stop and unsupported around mainland Great Britain, but he will also be rowing to raise £250,000 for men’s suicide prevention charity James’ Place which offers free and life-saving treatment to men in suicidal crisis.
Angus is a passionate mental health advocate after suffering severe mental health issues for a number of years which resulted in him attempting to take his own life on his 30th birthday.
Angus said: “On World Suicide Prevention Day, there’s perhaps never been a more appropriate time for me to share my story and encourage other men to talk more openly about the way they are feeling.
“The UK is in the midst of a men’s mental health crisis and I find it utterly horrifying that suicide is the single leading cause of death for men under 35 in England and Wales. We simply cannot continue on this path.
“For me personally, it's essential that when a man does ask for help, he gets the right support, quickly and easily. Sadly, I know from my own experiences that this isn’t always the case and people can be let down by a lack of resources and long waiting lists.
“James’ Place saves men at the lowest times of their lives and I want to raise much-needed funds for this important charity so that their teams can continue carrying out such essential work.
“A Great British Odyssey symbolises the resilience needed to face mental health challenges - it will certainly be a journey of survival.”
Angus is the world’s most successful ocean rower, and the youngest man to break world records rowing across the Indian, Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.
A Great British Odyssey could take between 30 to 60 days with up to 18 hours of rowing a day, across a distance of over 2,000 miles.