Whilst livestock and equestrian entries were definitely down, like many other local shows, there was still plenty of competition amongst the exhibitors and some quality animals. The team chase with two riders and runner with a dog provided exciting entertainment but as always, the parade of five packs of hounds and their mounted hunt staff was the highlight of the show. It never ceases to amaze that these hounds will all run happily together and enjoy being petted when the public are invited into the arena.