Finally we got to have our 120th Woolsery & District Agricultural Show on July 25.
A record breaking gate and full car park told us that the public were ready to come out enjoy themselves after a difficult few years for many. It was typical North Devon weather, but the old proverb stood true, ‘Rain before 7.00, fine before 11.00’. The day was perfect for strolling around the many trade and craft stands and meeting up and chatting with friends. We are so lucky to be hosted by the Hon Jon Rous and family at Clovelly Court. Perfect old pasture and an amazing view across Bideford Bay.
Whilst livestock and equestrian entries were definitely down, like many other local shows, there was still plenty of competition amongst the exhibitors and some quality animals. The team chase with two riders and runner with a dog provided exciting entertainment but as always, the parade of five packs of hounds and their mounted hunt staff was the highlight of the show. It never ceases to amaze that these hounds will all run happily together and enjoy being petted when the public are invited into the arena.
Woolsery Show is definitely a family day out and is well known for being a friendly, informal show that upholds rural values. It is run by an army of volunteers who have supported the show for generations. This year the show encouraged local schools to attend with discounted prices and they had a check in to justify the educational day out. The children’s fancy dress was very well supported with Ladybirds, Bo Peep and her sheep, Red Indians and Teddy Bear’s Picnic all featuring – these ponies are so well behaved considering their costumes.
Cattle and Sheep marquees demonstrated milking, butter making, shearing and spinning whilst the Wellbeing Marquee provided lifestyle advice and blood pressure and sugar level tests. The Food and Farming marquee only selects local producers and were so popular that many of them sold out. We’ve learnt that people are hungry on the showground so more food catering and produce is needed in future years! As Woolsery Show is always held on the last Monday in July the next one will be on July 31, 2023.
Results
Supreme Horse was won by the Ridden Hunter, Cu Chulainn Carrabawn Rebel, a ten year grey gelding owned by Valerie Doidge.
Best Sheep exhibit, a Hampshire Down ewe belonging to Lucy Heywood.
Best Animal in Beef classes, a Continental entry from Lucy Poole.
Best Dairy Cow and Pair from Hoops Holsteins.
