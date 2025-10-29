The rate of children persistently missing classes improved in the autumn and spring terms in Cornwall, new figures show.
School leaders' union NAHT called for greater investment in mental health services and social care to tackle absences, alongside action on child poverty and the Send system.
Figures from the Department for Education show 12,335 pupils in Cornwall were persistently absent, missing 10% or more of school sessions, across the 2024-25 autumn and spring terms. They accounted for 18.8% of students.
It was down from 22.7% in the autumn and spring terms in the previous school year.
Meanwhile the rate of severely absent students in the area, missing at least half of classes, stood at 2.5% – unchanged from the rate in 2023-24.
The rate of persistently absent students across England stood at 17.6% in 2024-25, an improvement from 19.2% a year earlier.
However, 2.3% of students were severely absent – up from 2.1% the year before.
While severe absence has risen, the rate of increase has been slowing over the past two years.
The increase in severe absence is most apparent for children with an education, health and care plan, which are legal documents setting out support required for young people with special educational needs and disabilities.
The percentage of pupils with EHCPs missing more than half of their classes increased from 6.6% in 2023-24 to 7.3% this year.
Pepe Di'Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said it is worrying severe absence has increased again, particularly for children with the most complex Send needs.
He added schools' efforts to improve attendance are challenging when schools are facing "intense financial pressures, staffing shortages, and difficulty in accessing specialist support, and this may be one of the reasons why we are seeing this degree of severe absence".
Paul Whiteman, NAHT general secretary, said the new figures on persistent absence are a step in the right direction, but significant barriers remain for some children.
"Schools work hard to ensure children are in the classroom, but they cannot solve the root causes of absence alone. The reasons for severe and persistent absence often lay outside the school gates, including mental health challenges and societal issues like poverty," he said.
A DfE spokesperson said: "This Government is taking the action needed to get our kids back in school, with the biggest improvement in attendance in a decade last academic year.
"Absence is down, persistent absence has plummeted, and we are slowing the stubborn rise in severe absence.
"Through free breakfast clubs in every primary school, an attendance mentoring programme, and ensuring earlier intervention for children with special needs we are creating a school system that serves not just some children but supports every child to achieve and thrive."