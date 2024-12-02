POLICE are looking into the disappearance of a rare breed of dog in Cornwall.
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating the suspected theft of the dog from Camelford.
The Catahoula leopard dog, called Koda, is believed to have last been seen more than a month ago in the early hours of October 24.
It has been reported that a dog matching Koda’s description was spotted being put into a car near the Plusha services on the A30 between 3am and 5am. Since then, there have been possible sightings in the St Austell area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting 50240276103.