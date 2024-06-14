A cream tea in aid of brain cancer, supporting drug trials and research into Glioblastoma raised an astonishing £2,000 in just four hours.
Speech and language therapists from across Cornwall and Devon joined friends and family in Kingsand to help organise and run this event.
The Rame community turned out in force to support this event, though jam first was the motto, friends from Devon made up a few early scones cream first to widespread alarm.
On behalf of the organisers Moira Ryan said: “We are fundraising to allow Dr Paul Mullholland, consultant in medical oncology and honorary associate professor at University College Hospital, to continue his research and drug trials. 3, 200 people are diagnosed each year with Glioblastoma and without research and trials little can change.
“Paul treated my best friend Baroness Margaret McDonaugh who was diagnosed with Glioblastoma brain tumour in November 2021 under his care she survived 18 months.
“Margaret was an extraordinary woman, she was the youngest and first ever female General Secretary of the Labour party and her legacy remains; she was also co-founder of Pipeline, an organisation dedicated to advancing women’s careers. She passed away 24.6.23
“We are indebted to Paul’s team, and would like better outcomes for everyone living with this disease. Treatment for Glioblastoma has changed little over the last 20 years and outcomes have not improved in the last 30 years. This is why research is so important.”
On the day some participants wore red rosettes, not as political statements but in recognition of what Margaret achieved and to the party that was so much her life.
Moira added: “This fundraiser would have been impossible without the enthusiasm and hard work of friends and their families who gave so much of their time in helping organise and run this event, making hundreds of the lightest scones, delicious cakes, softest sandwiches and continuous pots of tea, as well as the endless washing up. Thank you.
“Thank you to all SLT’s across Cornwall who bought raffle tickets! Apologies for not winning this time!”
For those that missed this event or loved it so much they would like to come again they will be having another cream tea fundraiser for Glioblastoma research on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, 2pm to 4pm, at the institute Kingsand, The Rame Peninsula.