Rally welcomes almost 5,000 visitors through the gates
LAST weekend’s Great Trethew Vintage Rally was blessed with three days of beautiful weather, pulling in the crowds.
Back after three years, the last rally to be held was in 2019, and it was clear people were eager to return to this much-loved local event.
The attendance total for the weekend nearly reached 5,000 adults and children over the three days, which the committee was very proud of.
And the weekend did not disappoint. There were around 400 exhibitors to view, including tractors, classic cars, commercial and military vehicles, stationery engines, horticultural equipment, steam traction engines and motorcycles.
Entertainment, attractions and demonstrations included the thrilling Searchers Wild West, the impressive Pikna Shire horses, the fun family dog show, mini and dancing diggers, as well as the classic working tractors.
Rally secretary said: “Thanks to our supporters, sponsors and volunteers without whom this year wouldn’t have been possible.”
