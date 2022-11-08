Rain fails to deter runners
The day finally arrived for the Cornish Marathon – and what a day it was, writes Ian Savigar.
A total of 298 runners made it around a tough and challenging course in sunshine, wind and rain.
18 East Cornwall Harriers participated in the event and many others helped make it such a success by carrying out supporting duties making a tremendous club effort.
There was an exciting finish to the race with two runners breaking away and staying in touch right to the end.
Pere Capdevila (male 40-45) was first to cross the line in a time of 2:44.56, closely followed by Steve Reynolds from Truro Running Club (male 35-39) in 2:44.59.
The first Harrier to cross the line was Simon Morse in a great time of 2:55.44, placing Simon in seventh place overall and the first under 35.
Patrick Munn was the Harriers’ second runner to complete the race in a time of 3:38.48, placing him a very respectable 52nd position and second in his age group (60-64)
Hannah Matthews was Harriers’ first female to finish, in a fantastic time of 3:39.12, placing 55th overall, third in her age group and the fifth overall female.
Diane Roy was the fourth Harrier (our second female) in a time of 3:47.25, Sharon Daw was fifth in 4:04.09, and Kaye Patterson sixth Harrier in 4:09.09.
Marc Doyle and Clive Shute came in as Harriers’ joint third males in 4:13.01
Other Harriers who did fantastically well and completed the course included: Meeta Nicholls 4:21.06, Alison O’Hara 4:36.20, Sarah McDonough 4:36.19, Craig Vaughnley 4:36.20, John Sudell 4:38.01, Gail Cory 4:40.48, Nick Page 4:42.48, Sarah Steed 5:01.32, and Jeanette Turpin 5:01.33, with a super supporting effort from the club’s sweeper Lucy Oldham, ensuring no one got left behind, in a time of 6:27.06.
If you are interested in running or would like to get started and get in touch, see the Harriers club website for all the details.
