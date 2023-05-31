Rail users are being warned to plan ahead of upcoming industrial action affecting the South West, in the coming days.
Multiple rail unions will be staging industrial action, today (May 31), Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3. These strikes come as part of long running disputes over pay and other issues such as job security and modernisation.
Today, Aslef, a union representing more than 96% of train drivers, will be staging walk-outs affecting many train companies including Great Western Railway (GWR).
GWR explain that today, ‘an extremely limited service will operate’ with a ‘reduced operating window; services will start at 7.30 and must be completed by around 18.30.’
A spokesperson for the company added: “If you intend to travel where trains are operating, please do check both outward and return journeys.
GWR will be running a ‘very limited’ service on the following routes:
London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads
Reading and Didcot (with replacement bus services operating between Didcot and Oxford)
Reading and Basingstoke
Reading and Redhill (peak time only)
Reading and Newbury (peak time only)
Westbury and Swindon (peak time only)
Cardiff and Bristol (two-hourly)
Exeter and Barnstaple (peak time only)
Plymouth and Gunnislake
Penzance and St Ives
A spokesperson added: “If you intend to travel on these routes, please check before you travel. Trains that are operating will be busier than usual because we will not be able to offer the normal service frequency.”
As well as today’s disruption, on Friday, RMT will will also be staging strikes, with Aslef walking-out once again on Saturday.
Friday’s strikes will see very limited services, with no trains travelling further west than Plymouth, services available can be seen below.
London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads
London Paddington and Didcot
London Paddington and Cardiff
London Paddington and Plymouth (calling Pewsey, Westbury, Castle Cary)
Gloucester and Swindon
London Paddington and Newbury
Greenford and West Ealing
Slough and Windsor
Maidenhead and Bourne End
Twyford and Slough
Reading and Basingstoke
Oxford and Banbury
Reading and Redhill
Oxford and Didcot (replacement bus service)
Cardiff and Westbury
Bristol Temple Meads and Plymouth
Saturday, June 3, will see limited services between:
London Paddington and Bristol
Reading and Didcot (with replacement bus services operating between Didcot and Oxford)
Reading and Basingstoke
Reading and Redhill (peak time only)
Reading and Newbury (peak time only)
Westbury and Swindon (peak time only)
Cardiff and Bristol (two-hourly)
Exeter and Barnstaple
Plymouth and Gunnislake
Penzance and St Ives
More information on how industrial action might affect your stravel can be found on GWR’s website.