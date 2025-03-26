A RECORD entry of 642 children took part in the 40th running of the Sir Robert Geffery’s Junior School cross country run in Landrake.
The testing three-mile course, which sees runners tackle a variety of fields and hills, a section of woodland, plus a tidal salt marsh by the River Lynher, proved popular with youngsters attending from 39 different schools.
The overall winner was Rafe Jackson from Duloe School with Jonny Del La-Haye (Millbrook) and Alfie Nicholson (Carbeile) in close attendance.
Lola Morgan from Brunel Primary was the first girl home, followed by India Davies (Dobwalls) and Bodieve Lawson (St Joseph’s)
Team Awards: Boys - Lewannick School (Connor Frankham, Theo Parnell and Barnaby Stanley). Girls - Millbrook School (Zeno Lee, Izzy Ellis, Elana Puttick).
The race was organised by Helen Ralph, who runs the cross country club at Sir Robert Geffery’s School.