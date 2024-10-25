A CHEQUE for £700 has been presented to Parkinson’s UK by the Strand Quilters and Crafters in Tywardreath.
The group gave the money to the charity when it staged an exhibition of quilts and other textiles at Tywardreath Methodist Church.
The money was raised by selling items made by the group, raffle tickets and surplus fabric.
A spokesperson said: “We gave the cheque to Drew who was representing Parkinson’s UK. He is an amazing man who has Parkinson’s. Three years ago, he could not walk or dress himself, then he had an upper chest implant which enables him to lead a relatively normal life with his young family.”