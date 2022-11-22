Barry added: “I experienced active service on the front line and saw the effect of conflict, so know just a little of what people went through. This gives me a passion for us to do the right thing over remembrance. It’s a very sensitive, delicate topic, it’s to do with remembrance. So when you think of it latitude should surely be given over the topic of remembrance. This is a solemn time of the year. This is when we remember those who were killed, lost their lives, sacrificed their lives for us. And this was just a genuine attempt to get them to make a move on something that I care deeply and passionately about, which is remembering all of those from Saltash who lost their lives in war.