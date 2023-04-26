Pupils at Fountain Head House School, a co-educational school for children with special education needs based in Saltash, enjoyed an action-packed bush craft and survival trip to Nantilio Woods at Summercourt, near Newquay recently.
The day, led by Footsteps of Discovery, included a range of outdoor activities at the purpose-built site, led by expert instructors who are keen to share their skills. Pupils were able to practise catapulting, den and shelter building, safe fire starting, map-reading plus other fun and interactive team activities. Health and Safety was a key component of the activities as pupils learned how to cooperate with the guidelines and keep safe.
Headteacher Thereza de Lucca said: “Following on from the weekly sessions that take place with Footsteps of Discovery on our school site, it was a great opportunity for our pupils to visit the basecamp for the day. As well as helping to improve confidence by building on their knowledge in a new environment, pupils were able to better understand the difference between survival skills (with the aim of being rescued as quickly as possible) and bush craft skills (learning skills from indigenous populations how to survive for a longer period of time)”.
Thereza added: “Our pupils really engaged with the day, and were so excited to tell their family and friends what they’d been up to on their return. A very rewarding day for all involved”.
For more information about Fountain Head House School, please visit www.fhhschool.co.uk, email [email protected] or call 01752 853891.