Students took to the stage as Brunel Primary Academy’s choir performed at Cornwall’s ‘Choirfest’ for the first time.
On November 15, ‘Choirfest’ saw six Cornish schools provide a singing spectacular at Truro Cathedral.
Pupils have been working for a number of weeks with singing expert Angela Renshaw from Cornwall As One Music Hub.
Along with a member of the Cornwall Youth Choir, the group worked on an abridged version of the music from Joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.
With the big day arriving, the choir wowed the audience with an original, alternative rendition of a rock classic ‘Living on a Prayer’; arranged by the music consultant for Brunel, Mr Darren Jane.
The children had an unforgettable time participating in this wonderful experience and now look forward to their next collaboration project, Songfest, being held in February 2024.