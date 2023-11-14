MORE than 60 pupils from 21 schools visited the council’s headquarters in Truro on Thursday to learn about how democracy and the council works in Cornwall.
It was part of UK Parliament Week last week and saw the young people take part in a host of workshops and activities focusing on British values, democracy and children’s rights.
The pupils were part of the Aspire Academy Trust and travelled to New County Hall from all over Cornwall.
Mark Harding, Year 6 teacher at Indian Queens School who helped co-ordinate the day on behalf of Aspire, said: "It was great to see so many schools working collaboratively to help councillors shape the future of children across the county. We've had superb support from so many departments in County Hall who were so keen to share what they do with the children. The children had a fantastic time!"
