CALLINGTON Lions have joined forces with local pubs for the third year running to give a boost to good causes in the area.
The Tamar Inn raised money for Calstock Pre School ( )
Hampers packed with Easter eggs, chocolates, teddies and other goodies were raffled off over the school holidays, raising a combined total of more than £1,200.
The Rising Sun raised money for the Royal Cornwall Hospice charity ( )
Pubs involved were: The Cornish Ancestor, who nominated the Callington Youth Project as their beneficiary; The Tamar Inn (Tamar Valley Preschool); The Rising Sun (ICU at Treliske); The Rifle Volunteer (The Little Princess Trust); The Swingletree (St Luke’s Hospice); The Bull’s Head (Callington Lions Soup Run); and The Queen’s Head (Callington Lions Club).