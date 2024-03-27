A CORNISH pub next to the River Tamar and historic Mount Edgcumbe has reopened its doors with new landlords.
The Edgcumbe Arms in Cremyll has been closed since October 2023 whilst St Austell Brewery sought a new business partner to take on the historic pub.
Dan Cocks and Viki Roberts are no strangers to the pub industry, having run the White Horse in Launceston for the past year.
They’re now taking on the 18th-century pub in South East Cornwall.
Dan said: “We like a challenge, and when St Austell Brewery showed us this pub, it was like wow – it was a no-brainer. The business has a proper family feel and it was something we wanted to be a part of.”
Dan and Viki have brought over five staff from their previous pub and hope to hit the ground running.
Viki added: “There’s massive seasonal trade and plenty of visitors but we know there’s a community here which we want to be part of, that’s really important to us. This won’t be a faceless business, it will be Dan and Viki’s pub with the team. We’re hoping to integrate into the community, listen and do what people want.”