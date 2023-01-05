PLANNING permission has been given for a well-known pub to sell off part of the property due to a significant drop in takings combined with the cost of living crisis.
The Old Ferry Inn at Bodinnick overlooks the River Fowey alongside Daphne Du Maurier’s former home.
The building comprises the older stone part adjacent to the road and a new section elevated behind.
Planning has been applied for to turn the newer building into a home which would be sold on by the pub’s owners Paul Worswick and Michael West.
A statement in the application revealed that trading has been very challenging at the inn since the pandemic.
In 2022 the pub’s owners said that occupancy was down by over 40 per cent with food and drinks takings down a similar amount.
They also say that the huge increase in the number of Air B&Bs in Cornwall has impacted their business.
And they have been hit by the cost of living crisis with costs of food, drink, utilities and interest charges.
Despite investing heavily in marketing, refurbishing the rooms, striving to improve the menu and setting up a deli shop to entice customers, they are still struggling.
The statement continued: “We are trading at a loss and need to find a way to set the Inn up in a sustainable way.
“Taking the 1960s extension and selling it as a private house will greatly reduce our utility spending as well as our building maintenance.”
The scheme will lead to a loss of three guest rooms. The bar and restaurant would continue to operate with the lounge reverting to its previous use as a dining room.
The statement says that all the permanent staff will be kept on and there will still be three staff bedrooms available for seasonal staff to live in.