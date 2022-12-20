PRE-APPLICATION advice has been sought for an affordable home to be built on land at Celtic Park, Lower Metherell, Callington with the aim of preventing a family from being homeless.
The applicant, Katie Bolton, started living with her five daughters in a former stable and a caravan on the site in March 2019. She applied to build an unrestricted house on the land in 2021 which was refused and dismissed at appeal. The Planning Inspector upheld an enforcement notice which had been issued in August 2020 in respect of the unrestricted residential use of the site. Last month Miss Bolton was told she had breached the enforcement notice and that prosecution was being considered. She now plans to pursue the construction of an affordable dwelling on her land for herself and family to live in.
The statement supporting the application said that Miss Bolton had tried to seek alternative accommodation without success. It added that she and her family face the prospect of homelessness should she be forced by Cornwall Council to leave her existing accommodation on the site.
It concludes the proposed site for the construction of an affordable dwelling clearly complies with the locational requirements of Policy 9 of the Cornwall Local Plan and Policy HP 4 of the Calstock NDP.