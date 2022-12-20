The applicant, Katie Bolton, started living with her five daughters in a former stable and a caravan on the site in March 2019. She applied to build an unrestricted house on the land in 2021 which was refused and dismissed at appeal. The Planning Inspector upheld an enforcement notice which had been issued in August 2020 in respect of the unrestricted residential use of the site. Last month Miss Bolton was told she had breached the enforcement notice and that prosecution was being considered. She now plans to pursue the construction of an affordable dwelling on her land for herself and family to live in.