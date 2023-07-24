In order to promote ‘Plastic Free July’ a local homebuilder teamed up with Clean Cornwall for a special beach clean at Portwrinkle.
To raise awareness this Plastic Free July, homebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes Exeter has teamed up with Clean Cornwall, an organisation dedicated to clearing waste and keeping Cornwall naturally beautiful.
Just a few miles from Saltash, members of Barratt David Wilson Homes joined the Clean Cornwall team at Portwrinkle on a recent beach cleaning effort to tackle the waste at its source and stop it from entering the ocean.
The team picked up all manner of litter including fishing nets, plastic containers and polystyrene.
With around 5,000 items of marine plastic pollution washing up for every mile of beach on average in the UK, Cornwall is particularly vulnerable to the problem, with over 400 miles of coastline (the largest of any county in the country).
Clean Cornwall has been making a positive impact up and down the coastline of Cornwall since 2005, helping facilitate over 200 community littler picks and removing an average of 3,000 sacks of rubbish from the environment each year.
Naomi Gorvin, Clean Cornwall project lead, said: “Clean Cornwall supports thousands of volunteers each year, providing them with the resources they need to get involved and help keep our environment as clean and litter-free as possible.
“Anyone can register a litter pick with us for free, making it easier than ever for groups and individuals to organise and carry out litter picks all over the county.
“We also work with a number of businesses in Cornwall known as the Change Makers.
“This network has brought together a fantastic group of motivated, environmentally conscious organisations with the common goal of reducing environmental impacts and minimising waste.
“We were delighted to work with Barratt David Wilson Homes on this beach clean, helping to showcase their environmental responsibility and their willingness to strive for a greener future.”
Nicki Reid, sales director for Barratt David Wilson Homes Exeter, said: “As a developer, we are committed to supporting and caring for the communities we build in.
“We understand that our responsibility does not end when developments are complete.
“We were therefore delighted to join forces with Clean Cornwall and do our bit to keep this beach tidy and free of waste, ready for increased visitors this summer.”