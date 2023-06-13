A prolific pair of Liskeard shoplifters have been jailed after a shoplifting spree.
Kiera Matthews of Liskeard, and her partner, Kelvin Pennington have been jailed for 34 and 26 weeks respectively.
In addition, Mr. Pennington has been banned from a number of shops in the town after being issued with a criminal behaviour order in force until June 2025.
He has been banned from entering Boots on Baytree Hill, Co-Op on Barras Street, Superdrug on Fore Street, Spar on Dean Street, M&Co on Fore Street, Poundland Liskeard, and Morrisons on Plymouth Road.
He has also been prohibited from using abusive language, making threats, or acting or making other acts in a way that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress to any person within the county of Cornwall.
He is also prohibited from refusing to leave any premises as soon as possible when requested to leave by a member of staff, owner of the premises, person responsible for the premises, security guard, police officer, or community support officer, or entering any such premises having previously been asked to leave.
He has further been prohibited from entering any retail or commercial premises from which he knows he is banned.
The couple has also lost the use of their flat, with the tenancy being removed.
A spokesperson for Liskeard Police said: "Liskeard Neighbourhood Team would like to take this opportunity to thank retailers and the community for assisting in dealing with the following individuals. Kiera Matthews and her partner Kelvin Pennington have been imprisoned for a period of 34 weeks and 26 weeks respectively. With the help of Cornwall Council ASB team and Housing Enforcement Team Kelvin Pennington is now subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order issued by Bodmin Magistrates Court and tenancy of their flat removed"