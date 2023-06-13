A spokesperson for Liskeard Police said: "Liskeard Neighbourhood Team would like to take this opportunity to thank retailers and the community for assisting in dealing with the following individuals. Kiera Matthews and her partner Kelvin Pennington have been imprisoned for a period of 34 weeks and 26 weeks respectively. With the help of Cornwall Council ASB team and Housing Enforcement Team Kelvin Pennington is now subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order issued by Bodmin Magistrates Court and tenancy of their flat removed"