TWO local groups have received funds re-allocated by the Police.
Callington Youth Project and the Harrowbarrow and Metherell Community Shop have both received funding from the Proceeds of Crime (POCA) fund.
Assets from criminal activity are confiscated and proceeds made from those criminal assets sold by the police at auction. The receipts are then used for local causes which help make a difference to the lives of people in Cornwall.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police explained: “This can be through funding local causes which aim to reduce or prevent crime and antisocial behaviour (ASB), engage with vulnerable people, children and hard-to-reach communities, or provide wellbeing support to those in need.”
Chair of Trustees for Callington Youth Project, Paul Carey, explained that the £500 from the police will be put to general running costs for the project, including running the minibus to Saltash youth project Livewire - and to fund evening sessions they run at the Vault, which cost £100 each session.
The Harrowbarrow and Metherell Community Shop has also received a grant of £492 and will use the money to equip a café planned for the shop.
Committee chairman Karen Bennett said: “We were delighted to be selected for this fund. The stars aligned when we applied, as our recent piece on BBC local television had just been aired and PC Jessica Floyd, the Neighbourhood Beat Manager in Callington, had seen the report so knew all about our project and was keen to support us.
“The Community Shop project has galvanised the community into action, and we hope the café element of the shop will reduce social isolation which is the driving force behind the project.”
During 2024, police teams in Cornwall and Isles of Scilly awarded a total of £17,000 to good causes using money seized from criminals through the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.