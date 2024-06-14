TWO friends from St Mellion C of E Primary School had an adventure as they walked an ancient pathway across Cornwall and camped out under the stars.
Year 4 pupils Lorelei and Alicia hiked along The Saint’s Way from Padstow to Fowey, on a route taking in woodlands, moorland and villages.
Lorelei and Alicia set up camp ( )
A spokesperson for the school said: “We are incredibly proud of these young adventurers who walked just over 14 miles in two days.
“After conquering this physical feat, they also had a well-deserved treat of fish and chips for tea, which they enjoyed immensely. Well done to these brave students for pushing themselves and achieving their goals.”
Lorelei and Alicia during their walk ( )