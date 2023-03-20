Those who supported The Battle of Britain Society in laying a wreath at the Torpoint remembrance service in November have been presented with a lasting memento.
On Wednesday, March 8, following the Torpoint Branch presentation evening Mrs Rose Southworth Cornwall Area Manager BOBHS had the opportunity to present to several members prints of the 197 (Devonport) Squadron ATC Spitfire in recognition of their support for The Battle of Britain Society in laying a wreath at the Torpoint remembrance service in November 2022.
WO Anthony Griffiths, Flying Officer Matthew Haycock and Cadet Sgt. Dominic Williamson and the 197 (Devonport) Squadron Air cadets indicated they would be happy to support and attend future Torpoint Royal British Legion branch events.