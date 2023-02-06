A well attended annual soup lunch held at Saltash Sailing Club on Friday, January 27, raised £631 for the RNLI, writes Audrey Miller.
Organised by the Saltash RNLI committee, the Commodore of Saltash Sailing Club James Mills welcomed guests including Saltash Mayor and Mayoress, Richard and Sarah Bickford.
The money raised from the soup lunch and the book and candle stalls and raffle.
Mrs Angela Payne-Hanlon, chairperson of Saltash RNLI said it would be donated to the Looe Inshore Lifeboat fund. They have new inflatable called “Ollie Naismith 2” and still need donations to maintain the vessel.