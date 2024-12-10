‘BLOOMING Marvellous’ was how those associated with a Liskeard-based charity helped describe their recent Christmas fundraiser in the town.
Volunteers from Liskeard in Bloom spent several days manning their own festive pop-up shop in Fore Street, the proceeds of which will help fund their vibrant efforts for 2025.
Trade was certainly brisk throughout their short stay, raising a grand total of £970, which will be used to brighten up various areas of the town.
John Hesketh from Liskeard in Bloom said: “The Christmas pop-up shop is always a great fundraiser for us and this year has been no exception. Our team of volunteers have done a wonderful job once again, not only decorating the shop, but also manning it over the few days that is open.
“They money we raise really does make a difference in helping to transform the town, especially during those summer months, so we’re very thankful to those who have supported us.”
Liskeard in Bloom was initially set up in 2017 and over the years has garnered a variety of awards and accolades, including picking up a Gold Pennant at the RHS Britain in Bloom Awards last year.
Among those on selling duties was town and county councillor for Liskeard South and Dobwalls, Jane Pascoe, who added: “I am always so grateful to all the people who either provide the goods or who just pop in to say thank you and donate. The flowers make such a difference to appearance of the town and send a clear message to visitors that it is a town with pride and an amazing community spirit
“We are always keen to tell customers when they make a purchase, they are contributing to a plant or bulb and when they begin to bloom in the spring, they will know they contributed to the display of spring or summer flowers.”